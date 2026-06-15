Mattagami First Nation member credits sobriety, training for strong powerlifting start

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com ​MATTAGAMI FIRST NATION – Neebin Prince finished her first powerlifting competition with a perfect scorecard, three personal bests, and a message she hopes will inspire Indigenous youth. Prince, from Mattagami First Nation, completed all nine lifts at the Band of Barbells Spring Classic and finished with a total of 332.5 kilograms (733 pounds). For Prince, though, the achievement meant more than just numbers. She explained that this moment reflected years of hard work, rebuilding her life through sobriety, reconnecting with her culture, and showing that Indigenous athletes belong in any sport they choose. “I got into a really bad situation with alcohol abuse and alcohol addiction,” she said. “In 2022, I gave it all up, and I started going to the gym, and…



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