Indigenous dating show snags some love at Tkarón:to’s imagineNATIVE film festival

By Daniel Opasinis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews It’s nearly summer in downtown Tkarón:to (Toronto), and a crowd gathers around the entrance to the TIFF Lightbox on King Street West. While it’s almost 8 p.m., the warm early June breeze and light blue sky is a reminder of the summer solstice, just around the corner. Moviegoers file into the city’s star-studded venue, many adorned in beads, ribbons, brooches and hide as they walk along the red carpet. The imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival is in full swing, bringing filmmakers and audiences across the country together to celebrate excellence in Indigenous cinema. Tonight, a movie isn’t being shown, but a buzzy reality TV show. Rezervations for Two is set to premiere on Monday on Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) and…



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