National News
ticker

Indigenous dating show snags some love at Tkarón:to’s imagineNATIVE film festival

June 15, 2026 209 views

By Daniel Opasinis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews It’s nearly summer in downtown Tkarón:to (Toronto), and a crowd gathers around the entrance to the TIFF Lightbox on King Street West. While it’s almost 8 p.m., the warm early June breeze and light blue sky is a reminder of the summer solstice, just around the corner. Moviegoers file into the city’s star-studded venue, many adorned in beads, ribbons, brooches and hide as they walk along the red carpet. The imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival is in full swing, bringing filmmakers and audiences across the country together to celebrate excellence in Indigenous cinema. Tonight, a movie isn’t being shown, but a buzzy reality TV show. Rezervations for Two is set to premiere on Monday on Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Saskatchewan premier says there is room to make better use of trade deal with Europe

June 15, 2026 285

Saskatchewan’s premier says he sees significant potential to boost economic ties with Europe as he works…

Read more
National News

Vancouver sets new standard for urban Indigenous engagement

June 15, 2026 171

By Nicolas Crier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Megaphone Magazine The City of Vancouver is known for…

Read more