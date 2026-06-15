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Mature trees cut near power lines in Kanesatake

June 15, 2026 196 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Community members were incensed to learn that planned maintenance around power lines in the so-called “ecological gift” area of the Pines resulted in the felling of mature pine trees, with leaders suggesting changes are needed to Hydro Quebec’s communications protocol. “I get that 100 percent you have to do the maintenance,” said Kanesatake Perimeter Security (KPS) coordinator Kane Montour. “Was it a little excessive? I think so.” Calls started pouring in last week for Montour, first from community members and then the mayor of Oka, Patrick Hardy, who expressed surprise about the nature of the work being done and asked Montour to send members of his team. By the time KPS arrived, Hydro Quebec was already packing up to leave,…

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