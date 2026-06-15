‘We should embrace who we are’: Newly elected president of Nunavut Inuit organization

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Gloria Uluqsi stayed up all night watching the Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) presidential election results on May 27, until the final results came in at 2 a.m. the next day. Looking on in excitement, Uluqsi won the presidency with 19.6 per cent of the vote. “The first thing I thought of was my dad — he passed away recently,” she said. “I was really excited, and I just couldn’t stop thinking about my parents and all the Inuit that I really rooted for who are no longer with me — my Elder friends and the people that I talked to on the ground.” Uluqsi said she won because she was honest and listened to people while bringing a determined drive…
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