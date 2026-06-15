Vancouver sets new standard for urban Indigenous engagement

By Nicolas Crier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Megaphone Magazine The City of Vancouver is known for being progressive in many ways. One of those ways is through the development and implementation of a new Urban Indigenous Engagement Framework. The guidelines are the first of their kind adopted by a municipality, establishing a formal and mandatory process for the city to engage on issues with urban Indigenous communities — including First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. Historically, urban Indigenous Peoples have faced systemic discrimination and exclusion at the municipal level, through policies, bylaws and practices that restricted where they could live, gather, work and participate in civic life. “This framework is an overdue recognition that our Indigenous voices belong not just to the past but must also shape every conversation about…



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