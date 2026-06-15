National News
ticker

Saskatchewan premier says there is room to make better use of trade deal with Europe

June 15, 2026 285 views

Saskatchewan’s premier says he sees significant potential to boost economic ties with Europe as he works through a four-country trade mission. Speaking from a major defence and security conference in Paris, Scott Moe said Monday that the existing free trade deal with the European Union has so far been underused. He said Saskatchewan can increase energy-related exports such as nuclear fuel, along with other commodities. “There are further opportunities for us to deepen our connections in all things mining and all things agriculture,” said Moe during a press conference. During the trip, Moe signed a memorandum of understanding with the Czech Republic to increase trade with a focus on nuclear energy. The premier says he is heading next to Poland to push nuclear energy as well as mining and agricultural…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Vancouver sets new standard for urban Indigenous engagement

June 15, 2026 171

By Nicolas Crier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Megaphone Magazine The City of Vancouver is known for…

Read more
National News

‘We should embrace who we are’: Newly elected president of Nunavut Inuit organization

June 15, 2026 188

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Gloria Uluqsi stayed up all night…

Read more