Saskatchewan premier says there is room to make better use of trade deal with Europe

Saskatchewan’s premier says he sees significant potential to boost economic ties with Europe as he works through a four-country trade mission. Speaking from a major defence and security conference in Paris, Scott Moe said Monday that the existing free trade deal with the European Union has so far been underused. He said Saskatchewan can increase energy-related exports such as nuclear fuel, along with other commodities. “There are further opportunities for us to deepen our connections in all things mining and all things agriculture,” said Moe during a press conference. During the trip, Moe signed a memorandum of understanding with the Czech Republic to increase trade with a focus on nuclear energy. The premier says he is heading next to Poland to push nuclear energy as well as mining and agricultural…



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