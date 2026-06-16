First Nations to hold majority ownership of new wind energy project

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Tina Rasmussen, CEO of Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) Industrial Investments, is excited about the future benefits that will accrue to First Nations from a new wind energy project in Saskatchewan, which was officially announced on June 15 at a celebratory sod turning ceremony. The Rose Valley Wind project is comprised of 28 wind turbines. M Squared Renewables, a development corporation owned by the nine Nations of the MLTC, as well as the Mistawasis Nêhiyawak First Nation, will hold majority ownership. The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) reached an agreement to loan more than $160 million for the project, located near the town of Assiniboia in the Rural Municipality of Excel No. 71. Once completed, the 210 MW project will generate enough electricity…



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