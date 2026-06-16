National News
ticker

First Nations to hold majority ownership of new wind energy project

June 16, 2026 250 views

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Tina Rasmussen, CEO of Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) Industrial Investments, is excited about the future benefits that will accrue to First Nations from a new wind energy project in Saskatchewan, which was officially announced on June 15 at a celebratory sod turning ceremony. The Rose Valley Wind project is comprised of 28 wind turbines. M Squared Renewables, a development corporation owned by the nine Nations of the MLTC, as well as the Mistawasis Nêhiyawak First Nation, will hold majority ownership. The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) reached an agreement to loan more than $160 million for the project, located near the town of Assiniboia in the Rural Municipality of Excel No. 71. Once completed, the 210 MW project will generate enough electricity…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

News Alert: Liberal government tables First Nations drinking water legislation

June 16, 2026 53

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty has tabled the Liberal government’s long-awaited legislation to govern clean drinking…

Read more
National News

Federal officials cite decline in opioid-related deaths but warn progress is fragile

June 16, 2026 132

By Jim Bronskill and Sarah Ritchie The federal government says the toxic drug crisis continues to…

Read more