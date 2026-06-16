Minister expected to table First Nations drinking water legislation today

By Alessia Passafiume Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty is expected to table long-awaited legislation to govern clean drinking water in First Nations communities today. The House of Commons is expected to rise by Friday for the summer break, which means the legislation likely won’t be debated or voted on until the fall. The Canadian Press has obtained a draft of the bill labelled “for consultation until June 11, 2026.” It’s not clear if any changes were made since the consultation period ended. A previous bill was introduced in 2023 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Indigenous services minister, Patty Hajdu. That legislation, drafted in response to a lawsuit against the government that was settled in 2021, went beyond the terms of the settlement. It included an option for source water protection…



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