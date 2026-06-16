B.C. eyes two new hydropower dams, including Site E near Alberta border, Dix says

By Wolfgang Depner The British Columbia government is looking at building two new hydroelectric dams, including a fourth dam for the Peace River where the Site C project generated opposition and cost overruns. The so-called Site E project would have a capacity of up to 750 megawatts, while a project near Bute Inlet northeast of Powell River would be bigger at 900 megawatts. Energy Minister Adrian Dix said Monday that the province is “seriously” re-examining the plan for a Site E dam at the confluence of the Peace and Alces rivers. The announcement comes amid growing demand for electricity that the government said in a news release was projected to grow 20 per cent by 2030 and 50 per cent by 2050. “We have real demands in B.C.,” Dix said….



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