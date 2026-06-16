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Federal officials cite decline in opioid-related deaths but warn progress is fragile

June 16, 2026 131 views

By Jim Bronskill and Sarah Ritchie The federal government says the toxic drug crisis continues to have devastating effects despite a drop in opioid-related deaths last year. Toxicity deaths declined by 23 per cent in 2025 due to several factors, including naloxone distribution and changes to the drug supply, federal health officials said Monday. Opioid-related hospitalizations also decreased by 12 per cent last year, the government said. Dr. Joss Reimer, Canada’s chief public health officer, says there has been some progress in addressing the national toxic drug crisis but it is fragile and requires continued effort. She says toxicity deaths declined by 23 per cent in 2025 due to several factors, including naloxone distribution and changes to the drug supply. (June 15, 2026) Officials stressed, however, that these changes are…

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