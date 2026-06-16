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News Alert: Liberal government tables First Nations drinking water legislation

June 16, 2026 53 views

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty has tabled the Liberal government’s long-awaited legislation to govern clean drinking water in First Nations communities. Ottawa has committed $4.6 billion in funding over five years for water and wastewater in First Nations communities. The text of the new bill, Bill C-37 First Nations clean water bill, was not immediately available. But a draft bill obtained by The Canadian Press labelled “for consultation until June 11, 2026” blurs the language from a previous version that affirmed access to clean drinking water as a human right. The Liberal government’s new First Nations water bill is expected to “advance the critical work of addressing long-term drinking water advisories,” Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said on Tuesday, shortly after the legislation was introduced in the House of Commons….

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