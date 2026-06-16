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Liberal government tables new First Nations drinking water legislation

June 16, 2026 188 views

By Alessia Passafiume New legislation tabled by the government on Tuesday will create a legislative framework to protect drinking water in First Nations communities, Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said. But one chief who helped draft a previous version of the legislation warns that the bill’s vague language on First Nations’ right to clean drinking water will only leave communities worse off. Gull-Masty told reporters on Parliament Hill that Bill C-37, tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday, will “advance the critical work of addressing long-term drinking water advisories” and recognize First Nations jurisdiction over water on their lands. She said the new bill is backed by $4.6 billion in funding over five years, describing the sum as the single largest commitment ever made to First Nations water protection….

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