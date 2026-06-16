B.C. must learn from previous dams before starting new ones, says environmentalist

By Wolfgang Depner An environmental group is condemning plans by the British Columbia government to look into building two new hydropower dams, including a fourth dam on the Peace River. Joe Foy with the Wilderness Committee says damming and diverting big rivers has big negative impacts, which continue far into the future. He says the effects of the recently completed John Horgan Dam on the Peace River include massive cost overruns leading to public debt, huge losses of farmland and wildlife habitat and unacceptable impacts to Indigenous human rights. Energy Minister Adrian Dix announced on Monday that B.C. is “seriously” looking into plans for dams at another Peace River site known as Site E near the border with Alberta, as well as Bute Inlet on the provincial mainland. The Site…



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