Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict tells Chiefs of Ontario Assembly unity is “powerful” Indigenous collection action

By Alex Murray Writer RAMA, ONT-The First Ministers Meeting, the Ontario Final Agreement (OFA), and Bills 5 and C-5 were the main topics as the annual Chiefs of Ontario (COO) Assembly got underway at Casino Rama in Rama First Nation this week. Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict kicked off the three-day event with a speech about what the COO achieved last year and their vision for the future. Benedict said that with the “important and unprecedented” joint First Nations-First Ministers’ Meeting (FNFMM) coming up in the fall, First Nations of Ontario need to come together to focus on messaging and communicating their ideas clearly. “We need to be prepared as a region. We must work together to have focused, concise messaging. We must have concrete political positions and actions at…



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