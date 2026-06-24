Arctic roads, nuclear repository first to be designated as national interest projects

By Nick Murray Almost a year after the federal government’s Bill C-5 was rushed through Parliament, Ottawa is finally looking to use its new powers to expedite projects deemed to be in the national interest. At an announcement in Yellowknife on Wednesday, three federal ministers identified two Arctic roads and a nuclear waste repository in Ontario as the first three proposals the federal government intends to designate under the Building Canada Act — though construction of those projects is still years away. They include the Grays Bay road and port project, the Mackenzie Valley highway project and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s geological repository. They need to go through a consultation process before the designation is confirmed, something Ottawa hopes to have done by the fall. The nuclear waste storage…



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