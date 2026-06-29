Alberta separatists gain partial court win, referendum petition to be verified

By Jack Farrell A group pushing for a separation referendum in Alberta has won a partial victory in court. An Alberta Court of Appeal judge ruled on Monday that the signatures on their referendum petition can be counted and verified. Justice Alice Woolley, in a written decision, said not verifying the signatures now could create more problems later on should things change with larger issues that have yet to be decided in court. “People who signed the petition may move or die. They may change addresses or phone numbers. Trust and confidence in the security and integrity of the collected sheets will begin to erode (if they’re not verified now),” Woolley wrote. Woolley’s decision is the latest development in a long-running court fight over a referendum petition launched by a…



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