Nominee Glenn Joyal tells MPs he wants to uphold public confidence in Supreme Court

By David Baxter Supreme Court of Canada nominee Glenn Joyal said Monday he wants to uphold public confidence in the country’s top court. Joyal, nominated to the Supreme Court by Prime Minister Mark Carney last week, took questions from MPs and senators during a special meeting in the House of Commons. Joyal, who has been chief justice of the Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba since 2011, said fostering public trust in the judiciary involves demonstrating that judges understand the lived experience of people coming before the courts. Speaking in French, Joyal said he’s worked with people experiencing very difficult personal circumstances during his 28 years on the bench in Manitoba. He said that experience sharpened his judicial skills and gave him a firsthand understanding of the challenges facing individuals…



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