National News
ticker

Inuit leaders, federal ministers meet this week amid tension between groups

June 29, 2026 336 views

By Nick Murray Inuit leaders are set to meet with six federal ministers Tuesday in Kuujjuaq, Que., at the latest Inuit-to-Crown partnership committee meeting. But some Arctic observers say there is discernible tension between the two sides heading into the meeting — a first since the forum was launched in 2017. “I would think that the federal government going to the meeting on Tuesday would have their backs up a little bit,” said former MP Peter Ittinuar, who in 1979 was the first Inuk elected to the House of Commons. Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the organization representing Canada’s Inuit, hosted an Arctic sovereignty forum earlier this month in Ottawa. It culminated with a call for the federal government to be a better partner and ITK’s rejection of what it called “outdated,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak
National News

National Chief condemns Niagara Falls council meeting remarks

June 29, 2026 316

 Calls for Compassion and Closing the Infrastructure Gap   Unceded Algonquin Territory, Ottawa) –  National Chief…

Read more
National News

Alberta separatists gain partial court win, referendum petition to be verified

June 29, 2026 217

By Jack Farrell A group pushing for a separation referendum in Alberta has won a partial…

Read more