Inuit leaders, federal ministers meet this week amid tension between groups

By Nick Murray Inuit leaders are set to meet with six federal ministers Tuesday in Kuujjuaq, Que., at the latest Inuit-to-Crown partnership committee meeting. But some Arctic observers say there is discernible tension between the two sides heading into the meeting — a first since the forum was launched in 2017. “I would think that the federal government going to the meeting on Tuesday would have their backs up a little bit,” said former MP Peter Ittinuar, who in 1979 was the first Inuk elected to the House of Commons. Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the organization representing Canada’s Inuit, hosted an Arctic sovereignty forum earlier this month in Ottawa. It culminated with a call for the federal government to be a better partner and ITK’s rejection of what it called “outdated,…



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