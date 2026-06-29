BC First Nations create their own justice path after decades calling for police accountability

By Aaron Walker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Indigenous people have long called for greater accountability following police-involved deaths, misconduct and concerns that existing oversight systems have failed to deliver justice to them. Governments have responded with inquiries, commissions and reviews. Police agencies have introduced reforms. Yet Indigenous leaders say many of their people continue to find complaints processes intimidating, difficult to navigate and disconnected from their lived realities. Now, rather than waiting for broader systemic change, First Nations in British Columbia are building their own support system. The BC First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC) officially launched its Police Accountability Unit (PAU) on June 10. Available to Indigenous people across B.C., the unit provides free Indigenous-led legal advice and representation for police complaints, human rights matters, civil litigation and other…
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