Man, 49, jailed for sex with teenager

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A 49-year-old man who admitted to sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl was sentenced June 17 to 30 months in jail. In a hearing at BC Supreme Court in Smithers, Nathan Stanley Nicholas was also banned from possessing weapons for 10 years and placed on the national sex offender registry for 20 years. In her oral ruling, Justice Sandra Sukstorf said the Crown asked for a three-year sentence, emphasizing the seriousness of the crime, the age of the victim and her vulnerability and the invasive nature of the sexual assault. The defence proposed a conditional sentence order and probation. On Feb. 11, 2023, after they both consumed alcohol during a gathering at his house. Nicholas and the victim had sexual…



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