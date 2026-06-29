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First Nation in Manitoba orders residents to leave due to evacuation of nearby town

June 29, 2026 1210 views

A First Nation in northern Manitoba is evacuating its residents due to a wildfire that’s threatening a nearby town. Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, an Indigenous advocacy group, says in a statement that the Marcel Colomb First Nation has ordered the evacuation because it relies on critical infrastructure and resources from Lynn Lake, a town about 25 kilometres to the west whose residents have already left. The statement says Lynn Lake, which began evacuation flights on Saturday, serves as a key supply and service hub for the First Nation and that it would be unsafe for its people to remain. The MKO statement says about 110 people are affected by the order. The wildfire that’s threatening Lynn Lake was late last week and grew quickly, with the Manitoba government’s wildfire information page…

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