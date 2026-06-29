Food affordability in First Nations has people flying groceries in

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com MUSKRAT DAM – “This is just the reality of living up here,” said Muskrat Dam community member, River Kakegamic, after scanning a box of burger patties for $60. “Recently, prices have gone up and it is a sad reality for people up North who rely heavily on our local stores,” she said. “A box of burgers was maybe $20 to $25, but recently it has jumped up to $60 a box.” Last week, Kakegamic travelled to Thunder Bay and brought groceries home with her for an additional $100 to $150 in freight fees on top of personal luggage. She said she brought back pantry food such as rice, pasta and spaghetti sauce. “Stuff that would cost me a lot more here,” she…



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