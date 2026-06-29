Nominee Glenn Joyal tells MPs he wants to uphold public confidence in Supreme Court

By David Baxter Supreme Court of Canada nominee Glenn Joyal says he wants to uphold public confidence in the country’s top court. Joyal, nominated to the Supreme Court by Prime Minister Mark Carney last week, is taking questions from MPs on a House of Commons committee today. Joyal, who has been chief justice of the Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba since 2011, says fostering public trust in the judiciary involves demonstrating that judges understand the lived experience of people coming before the courts. Joyal says his time in Winnipeg helped him understand the judiciary’s relationship with Indigenous people and calls the experience “extremely humbling.” Justice Minister Sean Fraser, Federal Judicial Affairs Commissioner Marc Giroux and Maureen McTeer, chair of the independent advisory board tasked with reviewing Supreme Court nominations,…
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