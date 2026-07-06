National News
ticker

Environmentalists have mixed reactions to Quebec-Ottawa caribou funding deal

July 6, 2026 279 views

By Morgan Lowrie Environmentalists are divided on whether a new funding deal reached between Quebec and the federal government is a meaningful first step to saving the province’s dwindling caribou herds or a “smokescreen” that does little to protect the threatened species. The agreement announced Tuesday will see Ottawa send Quebec $25 million over five years to spend on caribou conservation initiatives, as well as another $15 million to Indigenous communities who are implementing their own programs. The deal signals an end to the years-long federal-provincial battle over caribou that began in 2022, when then-federal environment minister Steven Guilbeault threatened to act unilaterally to protect the threatened herds if the province failed to submit a concrete plan to save them. Retired biology professor Marco Festa-Bianchet describes $25 million Quebec-Ottawa caribou…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous Treaties feeling threatened once again

July 6, 2026 1319

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Due to colonialism, many Indigenous people have…

Read more
National News

‘No safe levels’: Former federal scientist warns Bill C-30 opens door for more pesticides in already broken regulatory system

July 6, 2026 232

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Four months after resigning as co-chair of…

Read more