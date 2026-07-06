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Out-of-control wildfire near Boston Bar, B.C. exceeds 12 square kilometres

July 6, 2026 321 views

By Wolfgang Depner An out-of-control fire near Boston Bar, B.C., has grown more than 10 times its estimated size a day earlier, and responders have requested additional resources to deal with it. BC Wildfire Service says in its latest update posted on Sunday afternoon that the Brunswick Creek fire has now reached a size of more than 12 square kilometres, up from an early report of one square kilometre. The update came after the Boothroyd Indian Band issued an evacuation order Sunday morning, which followed the Fraser Valley Regional District ordering residents living in the North Bend area to leave. Officials first detected the Brunswick Creek fire on July 2 and it is believed to have been sparked by human activity. BC Wildfire say three initial attack crews, two unit…

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