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NDP’s Nenshi supportive of public cash for Alberta pipeline, wants honesty from Smith

July 6, 2026 272 views

By Jack Farrell Alberta’s Opposition NDP leader says Premier Danielle Smith’s plan for a new pipeline has his support, but he’s calling on her to be honest about how much taxpayers could be on the hook for it. Naheed Nenshi also says public financing for the pipeline shouldn’t be a deal-breaker. “There sometimes is space for public dollars, and the big pipelines that have been built over many years in Canada certainly had public participation in different ways,” Nenshi said in an interview Friday. “What we really need is transparency and honesty from the premier and from the (United Conservative) government on precisely what they’re putting in, and if they’re doing it for good economic reasons.” Smith announced Thursday that her United Conservative Party government has submitted to Ottawa a…

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