‘The light at the end of the tunnel is very far away:’ mayor of flooded Manitoba town

Residents in a western Manitoba town are stuck waiting for waters to recede before they can begin cleaning up from a second historic flood in a month. Swan River Mayor Lance Jacobson said that while water levels looked to have dropped by about 30 centimetres since Wednesday’s flood, there’s still a couple of metres to go in places. He said there’s little the upwards of 200 households that were forced to flee their homes can do now but wait. “People that are flooded, they’re just sitting coiled up like a spring, waiting to get what they need to get done, and dealing with the grief of all that, and that’s very difficult,” Jacobson said. He said he wishes there’s more he could do. “It’s very heart-wrenching, you know, when you…



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