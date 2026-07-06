First Nation chief says landowner waited too long to challenge Cowichan title case

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A First Nation chief says a major landowner waited too long to challenge the Cowichan Aboriginal title case after a BC court rejected the company’s bid to reopen the trial this week. BC Supreme Court Justice Barbara Young rejected Montrose Properties’ attempt to reopen the case, calling it an “abuse of process” after a 513-day trial over Cowichan title in part of Richmond, a Metro Vancouver city where homes, businesses and public land already exist. Montrose is the area’s largest landowner, with about 120 hectares of industrial land in the title area, including properties used for distribution centres for Canadian Tire, Wayfair and Coca-Cola. The company went to court after the August 2025 decision, saying it should have been included…



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