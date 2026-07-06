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Poet kit-xgwélemc kennedy wins an Indigenous Voices Award

July 6, 2026 189 views

By Dionne Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews For Secwépemc poet kit-xgwélemc kennedy, it was his mom and grandma’s shared love of literature that inspired him to appreciate the power of the written word. But it wasn’t until attending university that the St’uxwtéws (Bonaparte First Nation) member says he truly found himself as a writer — and ultimately, an award-winning poet. “There’s just such an intensity with how the language works in poetry,” he says. “Poetry is such a powerful medium and such a form of self-expression.” Last month, kennedy was among the winners at the Indigenous Voice Awards (IVAs), recognized for his unpublished poetry. Even through the influence of his family, he never imagined writing could become a career. Besides English class, what really inspired him to begin a…

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