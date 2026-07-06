Indigenous Treaties feeling threatened once again

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Due to colonialism, many Indigenous people have a complicated relationship with Canada Day, but this year it was amplified with the separatist movement. A few weeks ago, chiefs from Treaty 6,7 and 8, gathered in Calgary to hold a rally, during which many of them stated their concern over the lack of respect for the treaties. Indigenous people value the treaties their ancestors signed with the Crown as a sacred promise to their lands and ancestors who wrote them. Despite the treaties being signed over 100 years ago, Samuel Crowfoot, chief of the Siksika Nation says they are still in effect today. “The sad part is that people forget about that Treaty, they forget what it means,…



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