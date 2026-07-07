B.C. wildfire prompts evacuations and heavy smoke warnings in Fraser Canyon

Thick smoke from a wildfire burning out of control near Boston Bar, B.C., has led to air-quality warnings and forced crews fighting the flames to restrict the use of helicopters. An update Monday from the province’s wildfire service said poor visibility meant aircraft had to be restricted while fighting the 12-square-kilometre Brunswick Creek wildfire that has forced multiple evacuation orders and alerts after it grew by more than 10 times over the weekend. “High winds continue to pose a risk for both responder safety, due to the increase in fire behaviour as well as potentially carrying embers farther north which can cause spot fires,” the update said. “Poor visibility and steep terrain will limit the use of aviation resources. The safety of our crews, pilots and the public is our…



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