B.C. wildfire prompts evacuations and heavy smoke warnings in Fraser Canyon

Thick smoke from a wildfire burning out of control near Boston Bar, B.C., has led to air-quality warnings and forced crews fighting the flames to restrict the use of helicopters. An update Monday from the province’s wildfire service said poor visibility meant aircraft had to be restricted while fighting the 12-square-kilometre Brunswick Creek wildfire that has forced multiple evacuation orders and alerts after it grew by more than 10 times over the weekend. “High winds continue to pose a risk for both responder safety, due to the increase in fire behaviour as well as potentially carrying embers farther north which can cause spot fires,” the update said. “Poor visibility and steep terrain will limit the use of aviation resources. The safety of our crews, pilots and the public is our…
Related Posts
Niagara Falls, Ont., mayor apologizes for comments about Kashechewan evacuees
July 7, 2026 254
NIAGARA FALLS ONT-The mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont., has apologized for comments about Kashechewan First Nation…
Regina exhibition ‘Love Medicine’ celebrates Two Spirit and Indigiqueer artists
July 7, 2026 199
By Brittany Boschman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews A new art exhibition in Oskana kâ-asastêki (Regina)…