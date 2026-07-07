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Premiers Smith, Ford unveil proposed west-east oil pipeline route

July 7, 2026 267 views

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled Monday a route for a proposed west-east oil pipeline. The two premiers say it would stretch 3,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alta., to refineries in Sarnia, Ont., without crossing the U.S. border. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have unveiled a route for a proposed west-east oil pipeline. Following Smith’s pancake breakfast the two premiers say it would stretch 3,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alta., to refineries in Sarnia, Ont., without crossing the U.S. border. (July 6, 2026) They made the announcement at the Calgary Stampede after the two leaders were up bright and early flipping pancakes at Smith’s annual premier’s breakfast. An Ontario government brochure says the line, referred to as the Northern Shield Energy Corridor, would move…

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