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Seven years in jail for man convicted of sexually assaulting siblings

July 7, 2026 7268 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen More than a year after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting his sisters, a man has been sentenced to seven years in prison. On June 19 in BC Supreme Court in Prince George, Justice Palbinder Kaur Shergill sentenced the man to six years for offences against one victim and four years for offences against another. However, Shergill reduced those sentences to five years and two years, respectively, and ordered them served consecutively because the combined sentence must not be unduly long or harsh. “Ultimately, the sentence reflects the serious and harmful nature of the offences, the significant harm caused to two vulnerable victims and the need to protect the public, while remaining consistent with the applicable principles of sentencing…

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