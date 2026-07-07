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Niagara Falls, Ont., mayor apologizes for comments about Kashechewan evacuees

July 7, 2026 254 views

NIAGARA FALLS ONT-The mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont., has apologized for comments about Kashechewan First Nation evacuees made during a recent council meeting that discussed homelessness in the city. The city has been hosting in hotels hundreds of evacuees from the First Nation for almost six months after a water crisis in the northern Ontario community forced them to leave their homes. Niagara Falls’ former chief administrative officer Ken Todd said in a presentation to city council on June 23 that many residents think Indigenous people staying in the community are homeless when they see them congregating or walking on the street. Kashechewan First Nation Chief Hosea Wesley said the comments left many evacuees feeling unwelcome in their host community. Wesley said the evacuees have been living through “one of…

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