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Regina exhibition ‘Love Medicine’ celebrates Two Spirit and Indigiqueer artists

July 7, 2026 199 views

By Brittany Boschman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews A new art exhibition in Oskana kâ-asastêki (Regina) gathers Indigenous 2SLGBTQIA+ artists around a tender and political belief that love, in all its forms, can be medicine. Love Medicine brings together the work of 22 artists at the MacKenzie Art Gallery, whose collective work asks what love can hold for Two Spirit and Indigiqueer people across generations, communities and forms of making. The exhibition was curated by Michelle McGeough, a Métis art historian and assistant professor at Concordia University, and opened on June 12. It will be on display until Nov. 1. “I wanted to create a space where we could talk about these types of things, and talk about what it means to love,” McGeough tells IndigiNews. “Love is in itself…

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