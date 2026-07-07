National News
ticker

Wasauksing First Nation secures $1.2M boost: Inside the maple and playground upgrades

July 7, 2026 181 views

By Shania Tabobondung is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter At the newly renovated Wasauksing Maple Products facility, Parry Sound—Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith was joined by Chief Shane Tabobondung, Coun. Pazhe Rice and sugar bush manager Chris Chomyshyn to announce a $1.2-million investment from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for three local projects. “These investments reflect our government’s commitment to strengthening small businesses and community spaces in rural and northern Ontario,” said Smith. “This funding has helped establish a strong foundation and a modern, functional maple facility that positions Wasauksing Maple Products for continued growth while supporting the sustainable harvesting of one of our traditional springtime resources,” said Chomyshyn. Of the total investment, $848,074 will support Wasauksing Maple Products, a local maple syrup operation. Newly installed processing equipment is…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Niagara Falls, Ont., mayor apologizes for comments about Kashechewan evacuees

July 7, 2026 255

NIAGARA FALLS ONT-The mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont., has apologized for comments about Kashechewan First Nation…

Read more
National News

Regina exhibition ‘Love Medicine’ celebrates Two Spirit and Indigiqueer artists

July 7, 2026 200

By Brittany Boschman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews A new art exhibition in Oskana kâ-asastêki (Regina)…

Read more