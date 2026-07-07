Wasauksing First Nation secures $1.2M boost: Inside the maple and playground upgrades

By Shania Tabobondung is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter At the newly renovated Wasauksing Maple Products facility, Parry Sound—Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith was joined by Chief Shane Tabobondung, Coun. Pazhe Rice and sugar bush manager Chris Chomyshyn to announce a $1.2-million investment from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for three local projects. “These investments reflect our government’s commitment to strengthening small businesses and community spaces in rural and northern Ontario,” said Smith. “This funding has helped establish a strong foundation and a modern, functional maple facility that positions Wasauksing Maple Products for continued growth while supporting the sustainable harvesting of one of our traditional springtime resources,” said Chomyshyn. Of the total investment, $848,074 will support Wasauksing Maple Products, a local maple syrup operation. Newly installed processing equipment is…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice