Editorial
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Editorial: Finger pointing…really!

July 8, 2026 145 views
Editorial

A spat between Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC and now the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs’ Council (HCC) reared its head last week and it hasn’t changed. Only one of the players is new. The local men’s group was the spark that ignited the current fire with both sides demanding accountability over funds and land decisions and who gets to make those decisions. The local men’s group went to SNEC seeking their support, and we would guess money, to launch the class action lawsuit against the HCCC demanding accountability for how it spends funds it receives on behalf of the community from any government bodies or lands negotiations. And it goes further. It wants to know how the dollars were spent. A noble pursuit. Unfortunately, one sided. Six Nations has two governing…

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