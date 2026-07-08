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UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Hot Summer Days In Attawapiskat

July 8, 2026 137 views

By Xavier Kataquapit Hot summer days have finally arrived and we are all enjoying the warm weather. These hot days remind me of growing up in my home community of Attawapiskat on the James Bay coast in the 1980s. There was never much to do in our home, so our activity was always about running around the neighbourhood to be with our friends and cousins. We had a TV in the house but it only supplied CBC, TVO and a church channel that broadcast either a live church service or non-stop reruns of ‘Ben-Hur’, ‘Moses’ or ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’. Since there was no entertainment at home, we wandered off into the neighbourhood in search of our cousins. Our relatives were only a few houses away and our play…

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