Rivermen defeat previously undefeated Merchants

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Rivermen ensured that the final weekend of Ontario Series Lacrosse (OSL) regular season action will have some significance. The Rivermen kept their hopes of finishing atop the standings of the seven-team league alive by beating the visiting Brooklin Merchants 13-8 this past Saturday. That match was held at Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA), the home facility for the local Senior B men’s squad. For the Merchants, the defending OSL champions, the setback was their first loss of the season. “It was a huge game (Saturday) for us,” said Rivermen forward Marshall Powless. “We needed to bounce back after falling short to them last weekend.” The Merchants, who play their home games in Whitby, had defeated the visiting Rivermen 12-8 on June 27. With Saturday’s…



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