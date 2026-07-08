Sports
ticker

Rivermen defeat previously undefeated Merchants

July 8, 2026 137 views
Sports

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Rivermen ensured that the final weekend of Ontario Series Lacrosse (OSL) regular season action will have some significance. The Rivermen kept their hopes of finishing atop the standings of the seven-team league alive by beating the visiting Brooklin Merchants 13-8 this past Saturday. That match was held at Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA), the home facility for the local Senior B men’s squad. For the Merchants, the defending OSL champions, the setback was their first loss of the season. “It was a huge game (Saturday) for us,” said Rivermen forward Marshall Powless. “We needed to bounce back after falling short to them last weekend.” The Merchants, who play their home games in Whitby, had defeated the visiting Rivermen 12-8 on June 27. With Saturday’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Chiefswood Park cabins just skirted damage when storms bearing high winds hit the community last week. (Photo by Alex Murray) See more page 5.
Local News

Summer wind storm hits Six Nations community wide

July 8, 2026 147

Read more
New board members Dominique Bomberry, Darryl Hill, Jaimie Lickers, Rhode Thomas
Local News

Six Nations Group Announces $60k In Latest Funding Round, Appoint 4 New Board Members

July 8, 2026 221

By Alex Murray Writer For the third time in 2026, grassroots organizations at Six Nations of…

Read more