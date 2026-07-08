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Tournament organizer keen to add Six Nations teams

July 8, 2026 149 views
Sports

By Sam Laskaris Writer For the second straight year some Six Nations members will be participating in a national hockey tournament. But Stephane Friday, a tournament organizer for the U21 National Indigenous Junior Hockey Championships, is hoping Six Nations starts icing its own teams at the event as early as next year. The second annual tourney is scheduled for July 16-19. All matches will be staged at Westwood Arena in Toronto. A handful of Six Nations members also participated at last year’s inaugural tournament, which was in Toronto. This year’s event will feature 22 clubs, up significantly from the 10 squads that took part a year ago. Sixteen teams will compete in the male division. And there will also be six entrants in the female grouping. Though team rosters had…

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