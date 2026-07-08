Oka gas station forced to cancel tax

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has determined the Belisle Gas Station in Oka can no longer grant the exemption for sales tax for Kanehsata’kehró:non after July 1, The Pines Reporter has learned. In a statement, Revenue Quebec shared they were informed by the CRA in January that after a new validation was conducted by the national agency “an address containing one or more businesses had been incorrectly located within the geographic boundaries in 2015 and was actually outside the territory covered by the Decree.” Revenue Quebec is responsible for administering the tax exemption for First Nations in Quebec, but the geographic scope for Kanehsata’kehró:non tax exemption is established by the federal government. This new analysis was done at the request…



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