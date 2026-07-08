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“Dish with One Spoon” reflected in new IKEA kitchen installation

July 8, 2026 142 views
An Indigenous designed kitchen space.

By Alex Murray Writer Growing up as a descendant of someone as famed and respected as legendary Six Nations runner Tom Longboat would be an honour for anyone. If you’re into marathons, like his great-great-grandson Kristian Jamieson is, running in Longboat’s shadow could also lead to a lot of added pressure. But instead of pressure, Jamieson says picturing his legendary ancestor running ahead of him serves as an engine to push him harder and further. “I was thinking of Tom Longboat running up those hills. I was like, ‘Man, this guy was so fast. Don’t get dropped by him, Kristian,’” Jamieson told Turtle Island News. “‘Imagine he’s in front of you running, and you’re just trying to run as fast as you can and not let him drop you and…

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