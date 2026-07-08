Six Nations Survivors Secretariat funding uncertain

The Six Nations Survivors Secretariat is facing another year of uncertainty over federal funding. Survivor Secretariat Executive Lead Laura Arndt SNEC asked Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)l to allow it to keep approximately $157,000 in unspent funding at the General Finance Committee meeting on July 6. The funds are from a previous $1 million allocation from SNEC to cover the organization for the 2024-2025 fiscal year after the federal government provided no funding. Arndt said the Secretariat was forced to carefully manage last year’s funding after receiving no federal funding during the 2024-25 fiscal year until the final day of that fiscal year. The Secretariat had prepared for the possibility of having to close its doors before Six Nations stepped in with emergency funding. The Secretariat has two options for…



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