Six Nations Group Announces $60k In Latest Funding Round, Appoint 4 New Board Members

By Alex Murray Writer For the third time in 2026, grassroots organizations at Six Nations of the Grand River have a chance at extra funding courtesy of Six Nations Group (SNG). Operated through SNG’s Economic Development Trust (EDT), the third round of grassroots funding for this year was announced on July 2 and has $60,000 available for community investment into grassroots organizations. The EDT will start accepting eligible applications on July 6, 2026, with the deadline coming about a month later at 4:00 p.m. on August 5, 2026. Applications can be accessed at sixnationsedt.ca. This grassroots funding stream is aimed at established volunteer groups and organizations that administer projects and initiatives benefitting the community at Six Nations. Eligible applicants will not have regular employees or a registered board of directors….



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