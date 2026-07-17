Ontario crews battling about 190 wildfires, half out of control: officials

By Kathryn Mannie Ontario’s premier says approximately 190 wildfires raging across the northern part of the province have already burned through more land than all of last year’s fire season total. Premier Doug Ford and other provincial officials in an update today gave a sense of the massive and rapidly changing scope of the fires and the efforts to bring them under control with more than 150 fire crews and over 80 water bombers and helicopters battling the blazes. Ford says about 81 of those fires are out of control and information from the Ministry of Natural Resources shows that 20 new fires were confirmed today in the northeast region alone. The premier is praising the emergency responders for ensuring no fatalities, as 10 northern communities have already been evacuated…



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