This is Ontario’s worst wildfire season, early estimates suggest. It’s not over yet.

By Jordan Omstead Wildfires across northern Ontario have torched more of the province’s forest than during any previous year on record, early estimates suggest, with a recent burst of fast-moving wildfires responsible for nearly all of the area burned in just a few days. The province’s latest numbers suggest fires have burned through more than 7,250 square kilometres of Ontario’s forest, surpassing the previous record set in 2021. Fire estimates are often revised once officials get a closer look at the devastation, but the initial numbers indicate just how quickly the season has worsened. “Just seeing how much smoke and how large these fires grew very quickly was just a testament to how intense they were,” said Liam Buchart, a fire weather specialist with the Canadian Forest Service. Ontario’s season…



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