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Emergency plans urged for all areas

July 21, 2026 106 views

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris and Emergency Preparedness Minister Jill Dunlop visited Thunder Bay on Saturday and toured evacuation centres and the Thunder Bay International Airport. They saw first-hand the plight of evacuees who were forced from their burning communities as well as the pilots working to extinguish the fires and evacuate people. By Monday, 1,800 people from 13 northern communities had been evacuated, with many still in the process of evacuation as flames came closer to their homes. The province says it recognizes the changing climate and annual increase of wildland fires both across the province and the country. “We need a large national fire strategy,” Ford said. “We seem to be going through this every…

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