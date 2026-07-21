Inuit company gets $35.6 million from feds to build 23 staff housing units in Iqaluit

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government is investing $35.6 million to build a 23-unit staff housing complex in Iqaluit at 174 Nikku Lane, which will be built by Inuit firm Arctic Fresh Projects. That works out to just over $1.5 million per home. Many housing developments in Nunavut cost between $800,000 and $1 million per unit. The higher price tag is because this housing project will be highly efficient and environmentally sustainable, and will be the first LEED Gold building in Nunavut, explained Kevin Turner, an official at Public Services and Procurement Canada. Minister of Public Works and Procurement Joel Lightbound made the announcement on July 21 at Iqaluit’s Pilimmaksaivik Office, which is the Federal Centre of Excellence for Inuit Employment in Nunavut….



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