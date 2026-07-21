National News
ticker

Inuit company gets $35.6 million from feds to build 23 staff housing units in Iqaluit

July 21, 2026 109 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government is investing $35.6 million to build a 23-unit staff housing complex in Iqaluit at 174 Nikku Lane, which will be built by Inuit firm Arctic Fresh Projects. That works out to just over $1.5 million per home. Many housing developments in Nunavut cost between $800,000 and $1 million per unit. The higher price tag is because this housing project will be highly efficient and environmentally sustainable, and will be the first LEED Gold building in Nunavut, explained Kevin Turner, an official at Public Services and Procurement Canada. Minister of Public Works and Procurement Joel Lightbound made the announcement on July 21 at Iqaluit’s Pilimmaksaivik Office, which is the Federal Centre of Excellence for Inuit Employment in Nunavut….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Emergency plans urged for all areas

July 21, 2026 108

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Natural Resources Minister…

Read more
National News

‘Wildfires are now a crisis’: Indigenous communities knew how to care for the land; then the rest of us arrived

July 21, 2026 2825

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Much of Canada is ablaze. Ontario has…

Read more