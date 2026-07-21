‘Wildfires are now a crisis’: Indigenous communities knew how to care for the land; then the rest of us arrived

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Much of Canada is ablaze. Ontario has become the face of nature’s wrath with the highest number of active wildfires in the country. As firefighters battle nearly 200 forest fires — 70 not under control — Ontarians woke up to a yellow Wednesday sky with the worst air quality in the world, and things only got worse today in parts of the province. The ominous pearl grey chemical air that eventually descended upon millions, as the smoke became too thick for even the sun to affect its colour, was not all that July 15 brought. Shortly after 11 a.m., dystopia and irony were packaged into a parody brought to you by the stalwarts of “Protect Ontario”. “Canadians know that we can…



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