National News
ticker

‘Wildfires are now a crisis’: Indigenous communities knew how to care for the land; then the rest of us arrived

July 21, 2026 2831 views

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Much of Canada is ablaze. Ontario has become the face of nature’s wrath with the highest number of active wildfires in the country. As firefighters battle nearly 200 forest fires — 70 not under control — Ontarians woke up to a yellow Wednesday sky with the worst air quality in the world, and things only got worse today in parts of the province. The ominous pearl grey chemical air that eventually descended upon millions, as the smoke became too thick for even the sun to affect its colour, was not all that July 15 brought. Shortly after 11 a.m., dystopia and irony were packaged into a parody brought to you by the stalwarts of “Protect Ontario”. “Canadians know that we can…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Emergency plans urged for all areas

July 21, 2026 108

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Natural Resources Minister…

Read more
National News

Inuit company gets $35.6 million from feds to build 23 staff housing units in Iqaluit

July 21, 2026 110

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government is investing $35.6…

Read more