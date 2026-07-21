Fort William Gardens sits vacant despite opening doors to evacuees

By Clint Fleury, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – There are 157 empty cots set up at the Fort William Gardens. No one had walked into the evacuation centre to register yet when Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response Jill Dunlop were there Saturday, she told reporters at a Toronto press conference Monday. Monday afternoon, Newswatch was informed by site commander Jason Kay, with the Loomex Group, that evacuees have still not registered at the building. He said that, at the moment, the facility isn’t required to be filled, but it’s open to all evacuees affected by wildfires. The evacuation centre was set up for the Namaygoosisagagun (Collins) First Nation and Armstrong evacuees, Dunlop said. Those communities evacuated on Monday, July 13, but the…
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